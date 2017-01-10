19-year-old metro-east man charged in connection with armed robbery

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them. Pause

6:01 Firefighter with Down syndrome

0:59 Wi-Fi Hotspots available at Belleville Public Library

3:15 Dog recovers from baseball size tumor

1:14 Go play knockerball at St. Clair Square

1:53 New Mascoutah Police Chief Scott Waldrup

0:43 Woman turns to LiveSTRONG program after cancer

2:15 Former Blues captain makes his first trip back to St. Louis with the Bruins

1:32 Neslisah Bayraktar talks about the dual diploma program at SIUE