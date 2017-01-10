19-year-old metro-east man charged in connection with armed robbery

Authorities charged a 19-year-old Belleville man Tuesday after he allegedly robbed a female victim at gunpoint in the 1100 block of Dawn Drive on Sunday, the Belleville Police Department said in a post on social media.
The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Joshua Edsall with one count of armed robbery, a Class X Felony; one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class 1 Felony; and one count of a felon in possession of a firearm, a Class 2 Felony. Edsall’s bond was set at $200,000.
The victim told police two men had confronted her while she was in her vehicle after she dropped off a relative. She told police one of the men displayed a handgun and demanded her purse and other valuables. The woman told police that she screamed, honked her horn and backed away from the suspects. The woman said she heard two or three shots fired as she left the scene. She was not injured.
Another suspect, a 17-year-old, was also arrested in connection with the robbery. The Belleville Police Department was not immediately available to say whether the 17-year-old was also charged or is still in custody.
