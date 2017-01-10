One arrested in connection with robbery at Chinese restaurant

A St. Louis man was charged Monday in connection with an armed robbery that reportedly took place Jan. 4 at a local Chinese restaurant.
According to post on its Facebook page, Belleville police arrested Jose M. Ulloa-Murillo, 18, in connection with an armed robbery that was reported around 8:30 p.m. Jan. 4 at Wing China, 9 Bellevue Park Plaza. The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office on Monday charged Ulloa-Murillo with one count of aggravated robbery and two counts of unlawful restraint.
Police allege Ulloa-Murillo threatened Xuju Dong with a firearm while taking money and a cellphone from him, according to the criminal complaint filed against Ulloa-Murillo. Police also claim Ulloa-Murillo detained two children — a 9-year-old boy and a 6-year-old boy — in a Honda Odyssey minivan.
Ulloa-Murillo is being held in the St. Clair County Jail on $100,000 bail. If convicted of the aggravated robbery charge, he could be sentenced to between four and 15 years in prison.
At the time of the incident, Belleville police indicated they were seeking two men in connection with the incident. It is not known whether police are still seeking another individual. Efforts to reach Belleville police were unsuccessful Tuesday.
