If you’re a part of a local band, you could open for Bon Jovi

An area band whose dreams of making it big are “Livin’ on Prayer” could have those prayers answered by Bon Jovi.
The legendary rock band on Tuesday announced that it is going to have an opening act contest, which will allow local acts to perform as an opening act during the band’s upcoming “This House is Not For Sale Tour.” This is the third time in recent years that the band has tried to find local talent to perform prior its show.
Bands can upload audition videos at through the band’s website or through the Bon Jovi or Live Nation Facebook pages. Live Nation will choose 10 finalists and Bon Jovi management will select the opening act winner for each tour date.
The band is scheduled to play the Scottrade Center in St. Louis on Feb. 19. The winner for that tour stop will be announced on or about Jan. 27.
“Every great band starts small and builds their rep on show at a time,” Jon Bon Jovi said in a news release. “That’s the opportunity we were given and now we want to pay it forward. If you’re ready for the arena stage, submit your audition tapes and join us in playing for the best audiences in rock music.”
Since forming in 1983, Bon Jovi has sold more than 130 million albums worldwide. The group has performed more than 2,800 concerts in 50 countries in front of more than 35 million fans.
