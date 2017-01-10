If you’re a part of a local band, you could open for Bon Jovi

2:18 Paul Ryan: 'We hear you, we will do right by you and we will deliver' Pause

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

6:01 Firefighter with Down syndrome

0:37 Dallas Stars plane makes emergency landing

1:41 Fischer's Restaurant general manager talks about decision to close

2:15 Former Blues captain makes his first trip back to St. Louis with the Bruins

1:32 Neslisah Bayraktar talks about the dual diploma program at SIUE

1:47 Obama to Americans: 'It has been the privilege of my life to serve as your president'

2:44 Smithton school takes proactive step on lead