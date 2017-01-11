Winter storm watch coming this weekend; freezing rain likely

A winter storm watch is expected to go into effect midnight Friday and last until 6 p.m. Saturday due to freezing rain that the National Weather Service says is likely to hit the St. Louis area.
The National Weather Service said the storm has potential to bring more than a quarter inch of ice this weekend, which could affect travel conditions.
A full forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service is detailed below:
Wednesday...A 20 percent chance of showers after 3 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 62. South wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Wednesday night...A slight chance of showers before 7 p.m., then a chance of rain, mainly after 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 46. South wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Thursday...A 50 percent chance of rain before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a temperature falling to around 38 by 5 p.m. West wind around 9 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Thursday night...A chance of freezing rain after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. North wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Friday...Freezing rain likely, mainly after 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 32. Northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Friday night...Freezing rain likely before 4 a.m., then rain or freezing rain likely between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m., then freezing rain likely after 5 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New ice accumulation of 0.1 to 0.2 of an inch possible.
Saturday...Freezing rain likely before 1 p.m., then rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 34. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Saturday night...Rain likely before 3 a.m., then a chance of rain or freezing rain between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m., then a chance of freezing rain after 4 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Sunday...Freezing rain likely before 8 a.m., then rain or freezing rain likely between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., then rain likely after 9 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 37. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Sunday night...A 30 percent chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 37.
Monday...Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Monday night...Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Tuesday...Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Comments