Driver was nervous, sweaty, trooper said. The U-Haul held nearly 175 lbs. of suspect pot.

An Arizona man is facing felony charges after an Illinois State Police trooper allegedly found nearly 175 pounds of cannabis in a U-Haul truck.
Jesus O. Duarte, 36, was charged with four felony counts on Dec. 22, including Class X charges of unlawful cannabis trafficking, unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver and armed violence. He also was charged with unlawful use of weapons by a felon.
According to court documents, Duarte was traveling north on Interstate 55 near mile marker 11 in Madison County on Dec. 8 when he was pulled over by Illinois State Police trooper Nathan McVicker during a routine traffic stop. McVicker was on patrol and noticed a mid-size U-Haul with a single occupant pass his location. McVicker saw the truck swerve across the right fog line twice.
McVicker approached the passenger side of the truck and spoke with Duarte. McVicker noticed Duarte experience signs of “extreme stress and anxiety,” according to a report made Special Agent Dave Baybordi of the Metropolitan Enforcement Group of Southwestern Illinois.
McVicker asked Duarte his trip itinerary. Duarte said he was in the process of moving to Fort Wayne, Ind., from Tuscon, Ariz. Duarte told McVicker that his girlfriend and child were leaving from Arizona the following day. Duarte said he had never been to Indiana before and was following his GPS which brought him through the area.
McVicker gave Duarte a written warning for the traffic violations and continued to monitor Duarte’s behavior. Duarte told McVicker that he was responsible for all of the contents inside the U-Haul and that he packed the vehicle by himself.
While he was writing the warning ticket, McVicker asked for a Collinsville Police Department K-9 unit to respond to the scene. While the K-9 unit was on its way, McVicker asked Duarte if he was “good to go” and shook his hand. McVicker said Duarte’s hand was extremely sweaty. At that point, McVicker suspected Duarte was concealing a criminal act, according to court documents.
McVicker asked for permission to search the U-Haul, which Duarte allowed. Before searching the U-Haul, McVicker waited for the K-9 unit to arrive. The K-9 arrived at 10:08 a.m. and detected the presence of a narcotic odor coming from the truck.
After that alert, McVicker and other officers searched the U-Haul and came across two cabinets. Officers found 35 vacuum-sealed bags of suspected cannabis that weighted 173.8 pounds. Officers also recovered a .45-caliber semiautomatic handgun with a full box of ammunition, which contained 50 rounds, encased and placed alongside the cabinets that contained the cannabis.
On Monday, investigators asked for a search warrant to access the contents of Duarte’s cellphone that was seized by police at the scene.
Duarte was being held Tuesday in the Madison County Jail on $500,000 bail. If convicted, Duarte could be sentenced to up to 30 years in prison on each of the Class X charges. His next scheduled court appearance is on Jan. 17.
Don O’Brien: 618-239-2626, @DOBrienBND
