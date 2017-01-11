Actress Jane Lynch returning to Illinois State University for degree

Emmy and Golden Globe-winning actress Jane Lynch will receive an honorary doctoral degree from Illinois State University next month.
Lynch is a native of the Chicago suburb of Dolton and a 1982 graduate of Illinois State’s theatre program. She is known for her portrayal of cheerleading coach Sue Sylvester on the TV show “Glee.” She’s also hosted “Hollywood Game Night” and appeared on shows like “Criminal Minds” and “Two and a Half Men.”
She also starred in the movies “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby,” “The 40-year-old Virgion,” “Best in Show” and “A Mighty Wind.”
The university says Lynch has credited Illinois State theatre professors as early influences on her acting career.
Lynch will receive the honor when the school celebrates its Founder’s Day on Feb. 16. Last September she appeared in an Illinois State University television spot promoting the school.
Comments