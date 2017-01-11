$14,000 mink coat back in proper hands after mistaken trip to Belleville

A restaurant owner in St. Louis said a Belleville couple accidentally took home someone else’s mink fur coat over the weekend that was estimated by a family to be worth $14,000.
The snafu was reported by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Tuesday. The paper said it reported on the story after the owner of the coat reached out to the media and police.
A St. Louis woman, Licia Harper, told a reporter that the lost coat had special meaning to her because it was given to her by her grandmother. A selfie photo showed Harper proudly wearing the coat for the first time during the first week of 2017.
Harper told the paper she had checked her coat when she arrived late for a reservation at Giovanni’s on the Hill on Saturday night. Harper said she got back the wrong fur coat when it came time to leave the restaurant.
Restaurant management said Harper’s coat accidentally went home with a Belleville couple. The identity of the Belleville couple wasn’t immediately clear.
The coat was returned to its rightful owner Monday night after the mixup. It wasn’t clear how it happened, but the restaurant said it was a rare occurrence.
