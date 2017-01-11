Lick it up: Kiss in St. Louis for Rock & Brews grand opening

Kiss band members Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley are in St. Louis for the grand opening of a Rock & Brews Restaurant.
Stanley tweeted Tuesday night after touching down in St. Louis.
Woo Hoo!! Just landed in St. Louis with partner Michael Zislis for next @RockAndBrews opening. Proud to open our doors to our Vets tomorrow pic.twitter.com/J54b43K0Bg— Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) January 11, 2017
The grand opening was scheduled 7 p.m. Wednesday at the restaurant, which is located in Chesterfield, according to its website. Veterans will get to have a private luncheon at the restaurant.
Rock & Brews has been open to the public since November.
Simmons and Stanley are founders of the Rock & Brews chain.
Tickets for the grand opening were sold out, according to the restaurant’s website. Part of the proceeds from the event will go toward the Fisher House of St. Louis.
Kiss’ hits include “Rock and Roll All Nite,” “Beth,” “Shout It Out Loud” and “Lick It Up.”
Comments