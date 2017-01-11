Injuries reported in car-semi crash on I-64 near Washington Park

Illinois State Police said a driver and a small child were injured after the car they were in crashed into a semi on Interstate 64 near Washington Park on Wednesday morning.
Trooper Calvin Dye Jr. said the driver, a 24-year-old woman from O’Fallon, appeared to be in critical condition after the crash. Dye said a medical helicopter was initially requested, but the helicopter wasn’t able to get up in the air due to cloudy weather. The driver was instead taken by ambulance to a St. Louis hospital.
Police also reported that a female child who was in the car had minor head injuries. The child was taken to a St. Louis hospital for treatment.
The semi driver was not hurt in the crash, police said.
Dye said that witnesses reported seeing a 2015 Kia passenger car “traveling at a high rate of speed and weaving in and out of traffic.” Police believe the woman lost control of the wheel and fish-tailed, causing the car to go underneath the trailer of the semi. The crash happened about 9 a.m. in the westbound lanes of the interstate at mile marker 6.8, police said.
“We’re thankful that no other vehicles ran off the road,” Dye said.
The St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency posted on its Facebook page that Washington Park and Caseyville fire departments went to assist at the accident scene with Illinois State Police.
Traffic heading west on the interstate was flowing freely by 11 a.m., police said.
