Collinsville High senior reaches out to students with disabilities

Bree Ann Marciniak, a Collinsville High School student, created “Friends for Life,” a new club at Collinsville High to help students with disabilities integrate socially with other students. Bree and several other students asked students with disabilities to accompany them to the Winter Ball and will repeat it for the prom later in the spring. She recently was awarded The Horatio Alger scholarship, which recognizes students who overcame abuse to excel.
Tim Vizer tvizer@bnd.com

Metro-East News

Mascoutah High School ready to expand

Six years after Mascoutah’s new high school was built, construction crews could be returning to work on some areas that were left unfinished at the time. The exteriors of these spaces were constructed along with the rest of the school, but their interiors were never completed. The plan was to come back to these classroom shells if the school needed them in the future. Principal Sandy Jouglard talks about why the school needs to expand.

