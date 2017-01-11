Army veteran receives mortgage-free home

A 737 aircraft carrying the National Hockey League's Dallas Stars made an emergency landing at St. Louis Downtown Airport in Cahokia, IL in southern Illinois near St. Louis, MO after smoke began filling the cockpit.
The invisible, odorless gas claims about 500 lives each year. Symptoms may include headache, dizziness, vomiting, chest pain and confusion. If you or someone you're with develops signs or symptoms, leave the area and get fresh air immediately. This is important to know after 19 Lindenwood University hockey players were poisoned by carbon monoxide during a game near St. Louis, MO and southern Illinois.
Belleville, IL Public Library director Lee Spearman talks about the newly available Wi-Fi hot spots for those with a library card to check out for up to a month in southern Illinois near St. Louis, MO.
Scott Air Force Base kicked off its centennial celebration Friday afternoon with Gov. Bruce Rauner declaring 2017 the "Year of Scott Air Base." The signature event to celebrate the base’s 100th anniversary will be a free air show and open house featuring the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds on June 10-11.
The Answer Man navigates the complexities of the U.S. interstate highway numbering system, including why there is no Interstate 50. The answer to that one runs right through the heart of the metro-east area in Illinois.