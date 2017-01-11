Army veteran receives mortgage-free home

Army veteran and Belleville native Jason Beisner and his family received a mortgage-free home donated by Wells Fargo through the Military Warrior's Support Foundation.
Cases of carbon monoxide poisoning rise when temperatures drop

The invisible, odorless gas claims about 500 lives each year. Symptoms may include headache, dizziness, vomiting, chest pain and confusion. If you or someone you're with develops signs or symptoms, leave the area and get fresh air immediately. This is important to know after 19 Lindenwood University hockey players were poisoned by carbon monoxide during a game near St. Louis, MO and southern Illinois.

Scott Air Force Base kicks off centennial celebration

Scott Air Force Base kicked off its centennial celebration Friday afternoon with Gov. Bruce Rauner declaring 2017 the "Year of Scott Air Base." The signature event to celebrate the base’s 100th anniversary will be a free air show and open house featuring the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds on June 10-11.

