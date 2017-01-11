Police say couple fabricated reported armed robbery at metro-east apartment complex

A Fairview Heights couple was arrested Tuesday after police said they filed a false police report.
Fairview Heights police responded to Winchester Place Apartments, 100 Winchester Place, at 5:24 p.m. Sunday for a report of an armed robbery that had just occurred in the parking lot.
A woman said that she was approached by a man from behind as she got out of her vehicle. She said the man was dressed in all black, had a mask over his face and was armed with a gun. The woman said the man demanded money. The woman said she didn’t have any money. She said the man then demanded her jewelry. She told police the man took her jewelry and ran from the scene in an unknown direction. The woman was not harmed.
A K-9 unit from the Swansea Police Department was called in to help search the area, but police were unable to locate a suspect.
Officers interviewed the woman and her husband and discovered several inconsistencies, according to a police department press release. Fairview Heights detectives investigated the alleged crime and followed several leads. Detectives determined the victim and her husband had conspired to falsely report the robbery for personal reasons.
“We believe they did it for financial gain, for insurance,” Fairview Heights Public Information Officer Tim Mueller said.
Mueller said the couple, which police did not identify, was arrested Tuesday, processed at the Fairview Heights Police Department and released until charges are brought. The case has been turned over to the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office, which will determine if any charges are brought in the case.
