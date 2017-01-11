Martin Luther King Jr. Events

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Tribute — Thursday, Jan. 12. Breakfast 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. with a program to follow. Saint Louis University’s Busch Student Center Wool Ballrooms, 20 North Grand Blvd, St. Louis. This year’s guest of honor is George Fraser, chairman and CEO of FraserNet, Inc., a company he founded more than 20 years ago with the vision of leading a global networking movement that brings together diverse human resources to increase opportunities for people of African descent. Also, an author and founder of the annual PowerNetworking Conference, where thousands of black professionals, business owners and community leaders gather to discuss and do business together. Sponsored by Ameren, the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis and the Office of Diversity and Community Engagement at Saint Louis University. For more information: rwalton1@slu.edu
Scott Air Force Base Luncheon — 11:30 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 12, 47 South Ward St, Building #1560, Scott AFB. Installation commander, Col. Laura Lenderman, will be hosting a luncheon to celebrate the contributions of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and his impact on the base and the region. Please plan to meet at the Visitor’s Control Center, 10 Siebert Rd, Shiloh Gate at 11:15 a.m. for escort to the Scott Event Center. Three local middle school students will be recognized with awards for a Martin Luther King, Jr. essay competition hosted by Scott AFB. Formal remarks by Brig. Gen. Stacey Hawkins, Air Mobility Command Director of Logistics, Engineering and Force Protection. R.S.V.P. 618-256-4241 or 375amw.pa@us.af.mil
MLK Service 2017 — 7 to 8:30 p.m., Friday, Jan. 13. Christ Church, 339 Frank Scott Parkway East, Fairview Heights. Bishop Frank J. Beard is the featured speaker. Ordained deacon in 1982 and an Elder in 1985, Bishop Beard has served in many different ministry settings ranging from small to large churches, as well as having served as district superintendent of the former Kokomo and North Central Districts for eight years prior to his appointment to Castleton UMC in July 2012. Soloist Katherine Jolly will be performing. Information: 618-277-4659
Special Parish Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service Breakfast — 11 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 15, St. Augustine of Hippo Catholic Church, 408 Rev. Joseph Brown Blvd., East St. Louis. Please join us for our first Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Breakfast. Free will donation and all are welcome. Information: 618-274-0655
Couts Music Series: Dawn Weber Trio — 4 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Second Presbyterian Church, 4501 Westminster Place, St. Louis. Trumpet virtuoso, Dawn Weber, presents a salute to African American composers. Information: music@secondchurch.net or 314-367-0367
Eighth Annual Metro East Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Breakfast Celebration — 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16. New Life in Christ Church, 689 Scott Troy Road. Featured speaker: Father Bill Hitpas, Saint Nicholas Parish. Tickets are priced at $10 each. Attendees are asked to bring two canned goods that will be donated to the O’Fallon Food Pantry. Information or to reserve tickets for pickup at O’Fallon City Hall, please contact O’Fallon New Life in Christ Interdenominational Church at 618-632-6542.
Martin Luther King Community Service — 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, Navigation Church, 1205 Vandalia, Collinsville. Keynote speaker: Pastor David Hawkins from Living the Word Church. For more information, contact Tony at 618-741-4943.
MLK Family Celebration — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 and Monday, Jan. 16. Missouri History Museum, Lindell and DeBaliviere in Forest Park, St. Louis. Bring your family to the Museum to learn about and celebrate the achievements of American hero Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The first 150 kids ages 12 and under to arrive each day will receive an MLK storybook to take home. Please note: This free program is intended for families. Because we want everyone to have a high-quality experience, availability for youth groups or groups of more than 10 people is extremely limited. If you're interested in bringing a group, please call 314-454-3114 to discuss options for attending.
- 10 a.m. & 11 a.m.: Join Mama Lisa for a fitness workout to prepare kids for a freedom walk through time, featuring songs and stories of inspiration during the civil rights movement.
- 12 p.m.: Enjoy a musical performance by Dre Hilton.
- 1 p.m.: This youth-activism and engagement workshop facilitated by the Anti-Defamation League will kick off with the Kid President’s video about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to spark conversation about activists. Youth will have the opportunity to learn more about the activities and qualities of activists, identify and explore famous and ordinary activists, and create mini T-shirt posters with personal messages for the community. This program is recommended for elementary students in grades 2–5 and their caregivers.
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Get creative and make peace-inspired art projects to take home. Also, stop by the We Stories info table for resources and book lists to help you strengthen your family's conversations about race and racism, and learn more about Dr. King and the civil rights movement.
MLK Day of Service in East St. Louis — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday, Jan. 16, Jackie Joyner Kersee Center, 101 Jackie Joyner-Kersee Circle, East St. Louis. In conjunction with East Louis School District 189 and Operation AmeriCorps East St. Louis. This event is open to the public. We will be engaging community members and youth in three service projects:
- History Makers Walking Gallery (Ages 11& up): Students will create a puzzle display highlighting influential African Americans from East St. Louis. The creations will be on display throughout the district and during 1917 Race Riot Commission activities throughout the year.
- It's Your Birthday (Ages 8-12): It's Your Birthday hosts birthday parties for students living in homeless shelters. We will bling out birthday hats for this effort.
- Blessing Bags (All Ages): We will create 300 blessing bags to be distributed during the 2017 East St. Louis Homeless Census. Bags will include essentials like socks, soap, face cloths, toothbrush, toothpaste.
The Struggle Continues: Nonviolence is the Way Ceremony and March — 9 to 12:30 p.m., Monday, Jan. 16. Begins at the Old Courthouse, 4th and Market, St. Louis. 9 a.m. Pre-Ceremony. 10 a.m. Civic ceremony which will have The Honorable Michael McMillan, President and CEO at Urban League of Metropolitan, St. Louis as a featured speaker as well as remarks from various elected local, state and federal officials. After the civic ceremony, marchers will assemble outside of the Old Courthouse and proceed to Washington Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church, 3200 Washington Avenue, St. Louis. 12 p.m. Pre-Ceremony. 12:30 p.m. there will be an interfaith ceremony hosted by Minister Chuck Spearman and Evangelist Terri 24K Gold. Performances by Community Gospel Choir, Michael Latchison Singers, Dr. Marabeth Gentry and more. Information: Lady Merdean Gales, 314-583-0532 or Nigel Word, 314-809-3456.
