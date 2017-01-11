Car crash in New Athens sends one to hospital

A single-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 13 near New Athens sent one person to the hospital and caused a traffic backup Wednesday night.
The crash occurred just before 10 p.m. on eastbound Illinois 13 after the driver lost control of the vehicle. The driver, who suffered unknown injuries, was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Belleville after being extricated from the vehicle.
Crash happened near New Athens on Illinois 13. Happened just before 10 pm.— Don O'Brien (@DOBrienBND) January 12, 2017
Occupant of vehicle was taken to St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Belleville with unknown injuries. Jaws of life were used to get driver out.— Don O'Brien (@DOBrienBND) January 12, 2017
Vehicle is a total loss and there was some property damage. Driver was traveling eastbound on Ill. 13 and lost control.— Don O'Brien (@DOBrienBND) January 12, 2017
