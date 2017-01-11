Metro-East News

January 11, 2017 11:16 PM

Car crash in New Athens sends one to hospital

News-Democrat

A single-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 13 near New Athens sent one person to the hospital and caused a traffic backup Wednesday night.

The crash occurred just before 10 p.m. on eastbound Illinois 13 after the driver lost control of the vehicle. The driver, who suffered unknown injuries, was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Belleville after being extricated from the vehicle.

Return to bnd.com for more on this developing story.

