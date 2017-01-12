Morning fire damages house in Washington Park

Firefighters were called to a fire early Thursday morning in Washington Park that left a home heavily damaged.
Firefighters said the fire started about 5:20 a.m. at a house in the 1700 block of North 62nd Street. The Washington Park and State Park volunteer fire departments both responded. Smoke could be seen coming from the back and front of the house.
Washington Park Fire Chief Charles Schreiber said the cause of the fire wasn’t immediately known. The state fire marshal was called to investigate.
No one was hurt. A resident of the house, who declined to give his name, said he was at the store when the fire started. He said he believed the fire started toward the back of the home in a kitchen area.
