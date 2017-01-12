Boil order issued for parts of Collinsville

The water department in Collinsville issued a boil order Thursday for all connections on Eastport Plaza Drive, which included several businesses as well as Illinois State Police and Illinois Department of Transportation headquarters.
The boil order was in effect Thursday morning until further notice due to pressure loss in the area, the city said in a press release. The city said affected areas were from Illinois 157 to Deer Trail Drive, which also includes Sugar Loaf Road, Sugar Bend Estates, Sugar Lane and Deer Creek Estates.
The water department said water used for drinking or cooking purposes should be boiled for at least five minutes before use.
Anyone with questions about the boil order can call the public works director, Dennis Kress, at 618-346-5211 or call Chief Operator Bill Kavaliunas at 618-346-5219.
