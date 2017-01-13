Mascoutah High School ready to expand

Six years after Mascoutah’s new high school was built, construction crews could be returning to work on some areas that were left unfinished at the time. The exteriors of these spaces were constructed along with the rest of the school, but their interiors were never completed. The plan was to come back to these classroom shells if the school needed them in the future. Principal Sandy Jouglard talks about why the school needs to expand.
Steve Nagy snagy@bnd.com

Metro-East News

Cases of carbon monoxide poisoning rise when temperatures drop

The invisible, odorless gas claims about 500 lives each year. Symptoms may include headache, dizziness, vomiting, chest pain and confusion. If you or someone you're with develops signs or symptoms, leave the area and get fresh air immediately. This is important to know after 19 Lindenwood University hockey players were poisoned by carbon monoxide during a game near St. Louis, MO and southern Illinois.

Metro-East News

Go play knockerball at St. Clair Square

Knockerball 618 has opened at St. Clair Square shopping mall in Fairview Heights, IL in St. Clair County in southern Illinois near St. Louis, MO, and offers patrons a chance to play knockerball. Knockerball is a game where people step inside of large inflatable plastic balls and run into each other and can be great for anger management.

