Mascoutah High School ready to expand

Six years after Mascoutah’s new high school was built, construction crews could be returning to work on some areas that were left unfinished at the time. The exteriors of these spaces were constructed along with the rest of the school, but their interiors were never completed. The plan was to come back to these classroom shells if the school needed them in the future. Principal Sandy Jouglard talks about why the school needs to expand.