Want to help kids and animals? This fundraiser may be for you.

A bowling fundraiser is planned for Jan. 21 to help support the St. Clair County Animal Adoption Center and the St. Clair County Youth Board.
The Pins for Paws fundraiser is scheduled for 1 to 4 p.m. Jan. 21 at the St. Clair Bowl at 5950 Old Collinsville Road in Fairview Heights. The event includes three games of bowling, shoe rental, event T-shirts, activities and prizes throughout the event.
The cost for the event is $150 per team of five people. People who sign up by Friday, Jan. 13, will be charged $100 to register, according to an event flier.
Proceeds from the event will be split 50/50 between the St. Clair County Youth Board and the St. Clair County Animal Adoption Center, according to the event fundraiser flier.
To sign up, go to www.eventbrite.com and search for “Pins for Paws” in Fairview Heights.
Comments