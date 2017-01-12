Woman accused of stealing more than $300 in condoms at Schnucks

A 25-year-old woman allegedly tried to walk out a Swansea store without paying for 31 boxes of condoms, according to police.
Court documents said the woman, Shaearion T. Davis, of East St. Louis, was arrested Tuesday afternoon by Swansea Police and charged with one felony count of retail theft as well as a misdemeanor for allegedly obstructing a police officer.
The charges stated that Davis took “numerous boxes of Trojan brand condoms” while she was at a Schnucks store located at 2665 N. Illinois St. in Swansea.
Swansea Deputy Chief Craig Coughlin said store employees called police after 1 p.m. Tuesday when they saw a woman concealing several boxes of condoms. The employees followed her out the store, and by then, police had arrived. Davis dropped the condoms and took off running, but she didn’t get far, Coughlin said.
Police said she had tried to take 31 boxes of condoms. Police said the condoms had a retail value of $309.
Police said there was no clear motive. Coughlin said Davis wouldn’t talk with police in an interview.
After the reported theft, Davis was also accused of obstructing a police officer as she was being booked. The charges said she refused to be photographed and fingerprinted.
Davis’ bail was set at $50,000. She remained in the county jail as of Thursday morning.
St. Clair County court records show Davis was previously convicted for retail theft two times in 2010. The first case was a petty offense in Cahokia. The second was a misdemeanor in Belleville.
Police and jail records also showed that Davis had two warrants out of Madison County and two out-of-state warrants, one from St. Louis County and another from Jefferson County in Missouri. The charges in the warrants were all theft-related, court records showed.
Kaitlyn Schwers: 618-239-2526, @kaitlynschwers
