Man who fatally shot accused robber gets prison for being felon with gun

A 22-year-old Fairview Heights man has been sentenced to two years in prison for having guns in his home as a previously-convicted felon.
Antonio D. Long was sentenced to two years in prison on Tuesday, according to St. Clair County court records.
Long fatally shot a man in self-defense during a robbery attempt, according to police.
The guns were discovered during an investigation of the shooting.
Police said three men tried to rob Long at 142 Ashley Drive in Fairview Heights on May 17, 2016 One of the men, 26-year-old Sean J. Redd, was fatally shot during a struggle.
Long pleaded guilty to two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Court documents said Long had a pistol and a revolver.
Police said during a press conference in May that they believed the three men went to Long’s apartment to try to rob him. Fairview Heights Assistant Police Chief Christopher Locke told reporters that several shots were fired during a struggle between Long and the three men, including Redd; Kerion N. Hammond, 21; and Jerami J. Clark, 24.
Redd was shot multiple times and later died. Long was shot at least once in the foot.
Hammond, of Washington Park, and Clark, of Collinsville, were arrested by Fairview Heights police and both charged with first-degree murder. Both pleaded not guilty in June. Their cases are pending.
Charging documents accuse Hammond and Clark of being responsible for Redd’s death.
The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis investigated the death.
On the same day Long was sentenced, St. Clair County Circuit Judge Zina Cruse signed an order allowing the state to conduct DNA testing on evidence gathered from the scene of the shooting.
In a notice filed last September, the state said it was looking to test a swab of a “red, blood-like stain” collected from a concrete walkway, swabs from a marked grip, trigger and hammer from a Taurus .357-caliber revolver, swabs from a grip, slide and trigger from a Ruger P95 pistol and swabs collected from a steering wheel and gear selector of a vehicle.
The evidence samples are set to be tested at a metro-east forensic science lab.
The judge’s order said Hammond’s and Clark’s defense attorneys may conduct independent testing on the samples or have an expert review the DNA testing process of the crime lab if a sample can’t be preserved.
A status conference was scheduled for Feb. 16 in Hammond’s case. A jury trial was set March 27 for Clark.
Both remained in the county jail on Thursday.
Kaitlyn Schwers: 618-239-2526, @kaitlynschwers
Comments