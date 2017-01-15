Barcom Security celebrates 45 years in metro-east

The St. Clair County, IL, Emergency Management Agency on Friday was live streaming weather updates on social media. The ice storm started glazing hard surfaces Friday morning but roads were still in decent shape.
Friday the 13th, a full moon and a major ice storm heading this way. What could go wrong? The St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency knows and is sounding the warning so local folks get prepared ahead of the storm.
One person was taken to St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Belleville after being involved in a one-vehicle crash near New Athens on Illinois 13. The crash happened around 10 p.m. The jaws of life were used to get the driver out of the vehicle.