Bree Ann Marciniak, a Collinsville High School student, created “Friends for Life,” a new club at Collinsville High to help students with disabilities integrate socially with other students. Bree and several other students asked students with disabilities to accompany them to the Winter Ball and will repeat it for the prom later in the spring. She recently was awarded The Horatio Alger scholarship, which recognizes students who overcame abuse to excel.
Thomas Banks, 22, of O'Fallon, IL, performs a miming skit to "Dear God," by Smokie Norful, during a Martin Luther King Jr. Day breakfast event at New Life In Christ Interdenominational Church in O'Fallon, IL on Monday, Jan. 16.
Trooper Calvin Dye Jr. says Illinois State Police have seen three fatal crashes in two months on Illinois 158 between Belleville and Columbia. Statewide, the number of fatal crashes and fatalities are up from 2015.