Bree Ann Marciniak, a Collinsville High School student, created “Friends for Life,” a new club at Collinsville High to help students with disabilities integrate socially with other students. Bree and several other students asked students with disabilities to accompany them to the Winter Ball and will repeat it for the prom later in the spring. She recently was awarded The Horatio Alger scholarship, which recognizes students who overcame abuse to excel.