Bost named chairman of a veterans affairs subcommittee

U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, R-Murphysboro, has been appointed chairman of a veterans affairs subcommittee, the congressman’s office said.
Bost has been picked to lead House Veterans’ Affairs Subcommittee on Disability Assistance and Memorial Affairs. The committee oversees management of national cemeteries, reforming the claim appeals process, and reviewing the quality and training methods of the Veterans Benefits Administration.
“I’m honored to have this opportunity to serve America’s heroes and can’t wait to get to work in my new role,” Bost said.
Bost’s subcommittee is one of four that are part of the House Committee on Veteran Affairs. U.S. Rep. Jodey Arrington R-Texas, U.S. Rep. Rep. Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio, and U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman, R-Michigan, were also named as subcommittee chairmen by committee Chairman Phil Roe, R-Tennessee.
“These incoming subcommittee chairmen have impressive backgrounds in public service, and many of them have served in the military,” Roe said. “They’ve each been tireless advocates for veterans, and I’m confident they will keep fighting to improve the lives of our nation’s heroes as chairmen of their respective subcommittees.”
