County offices, most Belleville offices closed

St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern announced that the courthouse and all county offices would be closed Friday due to the ice storm that is expected to hit the metro-east.
Officials had initially said Thursday that all criminal and court proceedings would be canceled on Friday, but that county offices would be open. However, after 6 a.m. Friday, the decision was made instead to close the courthouse and all county offices.
▪ Belleville Mayor Mark Eckert announced that the following city offices and buildings would be closed: Health, Housing & Building, both libraries, Parks & Recreation, Nichols Center and all city offices that are normally located at City Hall, including the mayor's office, city clerk's office, treasurer's office, finance, economic development, planning and zoning, and marketing. Eckert also said sanitation workers are scheduled to work Friday, but would not be picking up trash due to the potential for hazardous road conditions. Emergency services will remain available.
Other closings:
▪ All Madison County government offices.
▪ The Swansea Police Government Center and waste treatment offices are closed. All emergency services in Swansea are set to be open and working.
