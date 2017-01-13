Battling ice storm takes a lot of salt

Friday the 13th, a full moon and a major ice storm heading this way. What could go wrong? The St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency knows and is sounding the warning so local folks get prepared ahead of the storm.
One person was injured Wednesday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash involving a semi on Illinois 3. Members of the Waterloo police and fire departments responded to the scene where the tractor-trailer was on its side.
Provided footage of the O'Fallon Township High School Marching Panthers during their pregame performance at the Orange Bowl, in Miami, Florida. The OTHS marching band also performed during the halftime show alongside American funk pop and dance-rock band DNCE.
A 737 aircraft carrying the National Hockey League's Dallas Stars made an emergency landing at St. Louis Downtown Airport in Cahokia, IL in southern Illinois near St. Louis, MO after smoke began filling the cockpit.