Man used fake gun in failed Belleville store robbery, police say

A gas station clerk told police early Friday morning that a man tried to rob the store with what appeared to be a fake handgun, Belleville police said in a news release.
Detective Todd Keilbach said police went to Circle K at 421 South Belt East in Belleville just after 1:30 a.m. Friday for a report of an attempted armed robbery. No one was hurt.
Police were told that a man walked into the store, picked up some items and brought them to the front register. That’s when the man demanded money and showed a gun. The clerk told police the suspect appeared to have a handgun, but the clerk confronted the man after realizing the handgun apparently wasn’t real. The suspect ran off without taking any of the store’s goods or money, police said.
Police said the suspect was described as a black male in his early 20s, wearing dark-colored clothing and a black scarf or mask covering his face.
Anyone with information can call the Belleville Police Department at 618-234-1212 or Crimestoppers at 866-371-8477.
