January 13, 2017 1:39 PM

Zac Brown Band to perform in St. Louis this summer

The Zac Brown Band is scheduled to make a stop in St. Louis later this year as part of their 2017 North American tour.

The band is set to perform Aug. 27 at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights, Mo., just outside of St. Louis.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Jan. 20 online at livenation.com and at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre box office.

A news release said the Zac Brown Band has a new album called “Welcome Home” coming out May 12, the day the band kick off its tour.

The band is also scheduled to play in Chicago on Aug. 26 at Wrigley Field.

