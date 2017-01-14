Though freezing rain will take a break this morning, travel is still hazardous

Freezing rain was expected end for a little while Saturday morning, though more was likely Saturday night through Sunday morning. Officials warned metro-east residents to take their time when traveling.
Patches of snow and ice covered a majority of metro-east roads as of 5 a.m Saturday morning. Untreated surfaces such as sidewalks, driveways, parking lots and unsalted roads were expected to be the most dangerous, according to the National Weather Service.
Illinois Department of Transportation crews were out spreading salt before 6 a.m. Saturday, with rested crews coming in at 7 a.m. The department urged motorists to slow down and use caution.
UPDATE: Freezing rain is again falling across @IDOTDistrict8. Plows are out spreading salt, but plz use caution and slow down. #ILtraffic— IDOT District 8 (@IDOTDistrict8) January 14, 2017
Some melting could occur Saturday, with daytime ice accumulations expected at less than 0.1 inch, according to the National Weather Service. Widespread icing is expected mainly on elevated surfaces and tree limbs, where more than half-an-inch of ice could possibly accumulate. An ice storm warning remains in effect until noon Sunday.
MetroLink, MetroBus and Metro-Call-A-Ride were all operating normally and without significant delays as of 5 a.m. Saturday morning.
The Missouri Department of Transportation said roads were “mainly wet” Saturday morning, and urged motorists to drive slowly and give other drivers plenty of room.
Roads mainly wet. Give yourself room and take your time if traveling pic.twitter.com/dQK2a3dR5I— MoDOT St. Louis Area (@MoDOT_StLouis) January 14, 2017
Grocery store chain Schnucks said it planned to reopen its stores 6 a.m. Satuday, and Dierbergs said it would also reopen its stores Saturday.
Fewer than 200 power outages were reported in the area, with most of the outages centered in Monroe County near Waterloo, according to Ameren Illinois.
Several area events schedule for Saturday were cancelled. An event to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the 1917 East St. Louis race riot was postponed, as was the first day of the St. Louis Cardinals annual Winter Warm-Up. The team planned to hold Sunday and Monday events as previously scheduled. The Cardinals said they would continue to monitor the weather. The 59th Annual St. Louis Baseball Writers Dinner is still on for 6:30 p.m. Sunday at St. Louis Union Station Hotel.
