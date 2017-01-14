Ice storm hangs on

Icicles form on a railing as traffic heads south on South Illinois Street through downtown Belleville early Saturday morning.
Tim Vizer
tvizer@bnd.com
Branches are coated with ice from the freezing rain we've had throughout the region since early Friday. “Round Three” of the ice storm will arrive Sunday morning.
Tim Vizer
tvizer@bnd.com
A Belleville Parks & Recreation Department employee spreads ice melter on city parking lots in downtown early Saturday morning. His pickup truck can easily maneuver through the metered parking lots, where a large snow plow truck wouldn't fit.
Tim Vizer
tvizer@bnd.com
A Belleville Parks & Recreation Department employee spreads salt on city parking lots in downtown early Saturday morning. His pickup truck can easily maneuver through the metered parking lots, where a large snow plow truck wouldn't fit.
Tim Vizer
tvizer@bnd.com
A railing has icicles forming from the freezing rain we've had throughout the region since early Friday. “Round Three” of the ice storm is due to arrive Sunday morning.
Tim Vizer
tvizer@bnd.com