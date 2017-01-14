Man swerving all over I-64 was suffering diabetic episode, police say

Illinois State Police safely pulled over and helped administer glucose to a 56-year-old man who suffered a diabetic episode while he was driving on Interstate 64 Saturday morning.
Police responded to I-64 just east of the Interstate 255 interchange for calls of a vehicle driving all over the roadway. A trooper located the vehicle and followed it for a mile or so, but the vehicle did not stop, though it slowed to 22 mph and continued swerving. The driver finally stopped a few minutes later.
The trooper determined the driver, a Cahokia man, was having a diabetic episode.
The trooper and an assisting trooper used glucose from an emergency kit and administered it to the driver. Ambulance personnel arrived and determined the man’s blood-sugar level was extremely low. Emergency responders transported the man to a local hospital for treatment.
Fairview Heights police also assisted in the case.
