Collinsville home heavily damaged by fire

A fire caused heavy damage to a home on Courtland Place shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday morning, though no one was injured in the blaze.
Collinsville Fire Department responded to the home in the 1200 block of Courtland Place and found the house “heavily involved” in flames. No one was in the house when firefighters arrived. The neighboring home was also on fire.
Capt. Dusty Katich said the structure of the house is still standing, though the majority of the house was engulfed by flames. Firefighters managed to extinguish the fire before it destroyed the neighboring home, though it melted siding and caught some of the neighboring house on fire.
The cause of the fire was undetermined, Katich said.
Maryville, Fairview Heights, Troy and Glen Carbon ambulance crews also responded.
