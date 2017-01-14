Overnight work planned on Poplar Street Bridge next week

Drivers who go eastbound on the Poplar Street Bridge during overnight hours to travel into Illinois may need another route Monday through Wednesday as Missouri Department of Transportation crews work on the bridge over Interstate 44, the agency said.
Monday through Wednesday nights, crews are scheduled to close several lanes and ramps as workers remove a barrier wall on the bridge as part of on-going construction, MoDOT said.
The work is scheduled from 8 p.m. each night until 5 a.m. the following day. During work, drivers can expect:
▪ The ramp from eastbound I-44 to Walnut Street will be closed.
▪ One lane on eastbound I-44 under the Poplar Street Bridge will be closed; crews will close the interstate for up to 15 minutes while removing barrier from the bridge above.
▪ The ramp from Marion Street onto eastbound I-44 will be closed.
▪ One lane on eastbound Interstate 64 between 6th Street and the Poplar Street Bridge will be closed.
All work is weather permitting and may be adjusted due to inclement weather, MoDOT said.
