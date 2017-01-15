Metro-east braces for third wave of ice storm

The St. Louis region is expected to see another bout of freezing rain and icy roads Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.
Multiple ice storm warnings issued by the agency forecast between 0.2 and 0.25 inches of ice with temperatures in the low thirties. As of Saturday night, the National Weather Service was expected to lift the warning by noon Sunday.
Sunday’s weather will be the third wave of icy weather in the region, and possibly the worst, as daytime ice was expected to accumulate to less than a tenth of an inch.
“We (will) continue to monitor the weather for round three,” said Herb Simmons, who directs the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency.
On Friday, many services and stores changed their hours in advance of the ice storm. On Saturday, some events were canceled, including an event to commemorate the 1917 race riot in East St. Louis, as well as the St. Louis Cardinals’ annual Winter Warm-up event. Other events operated under normal conditions. Some businesses reopened after being closed Friday.
A road map from the Illinois Department of Transportation showed patches of ice, but the department rated conditions clear. Still, IDOT recommends drivers allot more time to get to their destinations, make sure their cars have a full tank of gas and keep a variety of supplies with them, including blankets, water and an ice scraper.
After closing at 3 p.m. Friday, the St. Clair Square mall was open for normal business hours Saturday. The mall advised to check as weather conditions change, especially as some businesses and restaurants may elect to close.
“The people that are driving faster tend to be in a more serious accident,” said a spokesman for the Missouri Department of Transportation on Friday morning.
