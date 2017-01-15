This O’Fallon woman hand-crafts her wares from home

A Simple Impression, which is owned and ran by Sheila Dickey, out of her O’Fallon house, makes hand-crafted vinyl decals, custom vinyl lettering, wood plaques, textiles, vintage plaques and team clothing. She also does screen printing.
Dickey started the business about 10 years ago when she lived in Kansas.
Most of her business, which started off as a hobby, is done via word of mouth. Dickey also sells items at shows and through her website.
“It’s nice working from home and working for myself,” Dickey said.
Dickey and her husband, Jim, who retired from the Air Force two years ago, have lived in O’Fallon for a year.
Sheila Dickey recently registered her business with the city of O’Fallon.
For more information, go to asimpleimpression.com.
Storage business adds U-Haul service
Abundance of Storage in New Baden is now a U-Haul neighborhood dealer.
The storage facility at 709 W. Hanover St. added rentals of U-Haul trucks, trailers and towing equipment, as well as pre-tow inspection services, moving equipment and in-store pick-up for boxes about four months ago, said owner Larry Webb.
Webb previously had U-Haul rentals, but cut the service about three years ago because of quality-control concerns, he said.
However, Webb said he decided to bring the service back in order to bring in some additional income in the form of commissions for him and his employees.
U-Haul rentals are available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. After-hours drop-off also is available for customers.
For more information, call 618-588-4023.
Riverhouse closes
The Kaskaskia Riverhouse at 1 Harbor Point Drive in New Athens closed late last month.
The restaurant also offered a place to camp and a marina along the Kaskaskia River.
The owners, Stan Sirtak and Jeff Stahl, took over the restaurant and carried out a renovation before opening in May 2015.
Under previous ownership, the restaurant was called Smitty’s.
The Limited closes
The Limited in St. Clair Square in Fairview Heights closed earlier this month after the chain decided to close all of its stores around the country.
The fashion retailer did say it plans to sell its products online.
In late November, the company had warned the state of 246 possibly permanent layoffs at its headquarters, saying, “It is even possible that we could close our home office altogether.”
Joseph Bustos: 618-239-2451, @JoeBReporter
