More ice is possible this morning

With temperatures hovering around freezing, a wintry drizzle could turn into a light glazing of ice with accumulations of 0.1 to 0.2 inches, according to the National Weather Service in St. Louis.
Additional ice accumulations of 0.1 to 0.2 inches are likely this morning over central MO into west-central IL. pic.twitter.com/4pjwMb2lMI— NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) January 15, 2017
An ice storm warning will continue in the region through noon Sunday. Bridges, untreated roads and overpasses were expected to be the most hazardous. Freezing rain is expected to turn into rain later Sunday afternoon.
Roads in the metro-east were marked clear of ice as of 6:30 a.m. except for Interstate 255, which was marked as being covered with patches of ice.
Comments