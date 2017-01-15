Second person dies after multiple-vehicle crash in Clinton County

Two people have died as the result of a multiple vehicle crash on new U.S. 50 between Trenton and Aviston where at least one car left the highway and overturned, according to sheriff’s department and coroner’s office sources.
Marissa Flanagan, 19, of Vernon and Randy L. Pulver, 62, of Beckemeyer, died as the result of the wreck on Saturday. Clinton County Coroner Phillip Moss said Flanagan and Pulver were in separate vehicles but he did not have specific details of what caused the accident or exactly how it happened, although there were reports that a thin layer of ice had formed on the roadway. Flanagan was said to be the driver of one vehicle, according to a sheriff’s office source.
The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office received several 911 calls of the crash that occurred about 3:15 p.m.
According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, first-responders found three vehicles and at least one other person was taken to a hospital. The identity of this person was not available on Sunday.
Rescue crews called for a medical evacuation helicopter to come to the scene but the request was declined because of inclement weather. Emergency radio transmissions indicated at least one person was unconscious at the scene. A witness reported seeing a blanket draped over another person.
An investigation of the crash is ongoing. Units responding to the scene included the Trenton Police Department, New Baden Police Department, Sugar Creek Ambulance and fire department, Breese Ambulance Service and the Aviston Fire Department.
