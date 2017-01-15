Boil order lifted in Collinsville

A boil order for Eastport Plaza and Sugar Loaf Road from Illinois 157 to Deer Trail Drive has been lifted according to Bill Kavaliunas, chief operator of the city of Collinsville water department.
The boil order had affected Arby’s, White Castle, Zapata’s, Porters Steak House, IDOT headquarters, state police headquarters and the Doubletree Inn and residences in Deer Trail, Sugar Bend Estates, Sugar Lane, and Deer Creek Estates.
For more information, contact Public Works Director Dennis Kress at 618-346-5211 or Kavaliunas 618-346-5219.
