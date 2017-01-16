Metro-East News

January 16, 2017 6:39 AM

Dense fog in some areas this morning; what does the week’s weather hold?

News-Democrat

A dense fog advisory is set to expire at 10 a.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

Low visibility at one-quarter mile was expected in some areas in the St. Louis region early in the morning.

A full forecast for the metro-east is detailed below from the National Weather Service:

Monday...Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Widespread dense fog, mainly before 10 a.m. High near 55. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

Monday night...Showers and thunderstorms likely before 1 a.m., then a slight chance of showers between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Southeast wind around 8 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Tuesday...Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. West wind 8 to 10 mph.

Tuesday night...Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. West wind 3 to 7 mph.

Wednesday...Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Light and variable wind becoming south around 6 mph in the morning.

Wednesday night...Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Thursday...A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

Thursday night...Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Friday...A 30 percent chance of showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 57.

Friday night...Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Saturday...Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60.

Saturday night...Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Sunday...A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 56.

Metro-East News

