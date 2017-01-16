Dense fog in some areas this morning; what does the week’s weather hold?

A dense fog advisory is set to expire at 10 a.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service.
Low visibility at one-quarter mile was expected in some areas in the St. Louis region early in the morning.
A full forecast for the metro-east is detailed below from the National Weather Service:
Monday...Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Widespread dense fog, mainly before 10 a.m. High near 55. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Monday night...Showers and thunderstorms likely before 1 a.m., then a slight chance of showers between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Southeast wind around 8 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Tuesday...Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. West wind 8 to 10 mph.
Tuesday night...Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. West wind 3 to 7 mph.
Wednesday...Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Light and variable wind becoming south around 6 mph in the morning.
Wednesday night...Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.
Thursday...A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.
Thursday night...Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Friday...A 30 percent chance of showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 57.
Friday night...Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Saturday...Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60.
Saturday night...Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Sunday...A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 56.
Comments