Jackie Joyner-Kersee joined in the celebration at the 2017 MLK Day of Service sponsored by District 189 and Operation AmeriCorps East St. Louis. Several East St. Louis community leaders interacted with those in attendance at the event held at the JJK Center Monday.
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
Members of Rhoer Club of Sigma Gamma Rho check out all the birthday party hats made on Monday. The hats will be used by "It's Your Birthday," a group that helps foster children celebrate their birthday. District 189 and Operation AmeriCorps East St. Louis held a 2017 MLK Day of Service at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center in East St. Louis Monday. Adults and children worked together on several projects.
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
Stariesha Thomas, Jada Miller, and Angela Jackson put together bags of hygiene items that will be distributed to the homeless through the Mary Brown Center. District 189 and Operation AmeriCorps East St. Louis sponsored the 2017 MLK Day of Service at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center in East St. Louis Monday.
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
Jordyn Powell, 11, gets an autograph from Jackie Joyner-Kersee. Joyner-Kersee and other East St. Louis community leaders were on hand at the JJK Center in East St. Louis to participate in the 2017 MLK Day of Service sponsored by District 189 and Operation AmeriCorps East St. Louis.
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
Members of Rhoer Club of Sigma Gamma Rho pose for a photo with East St. Louis Poet Laureate Eugene B. Redmond. Redmond, Jackie Joyner-Kersee and several other East St. Louis community leaders attended the District 189 and Operation AmeriCorps East St. Louis 2017 MLK Day of Service at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center in East St. Louis Monday.
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
Morgan McGee, 3, gets help from Grace Glass, 12, a member of Rhoer Club of Sigma Gamma Rho. They are making birthday party hats that will be used by "It's Your Birthday." The group helps foster children celebrate their birthday. District 189 and Operation AmeriCorps East St. Louis held a 2017 MLK Day of Service at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center in East St. Louis Monday. Adults and children worked together on several projects.
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
Sherry Gibson, Lucinda Spencer and Avis Coleman work on a puzzle of Katherine Dunham. District 189 and Operation AmeriCorps East St. Louis held a 2017 MLK Day of Service at the Jackie Joyner Kersee Center in East St. Louis Monday. Adults and children worked together on several projects.
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
Sherry Gibson, Lucinda Spencer, and Avis Coleman work on a puzzle of Katherine Dunham. District 189 and Operation AmeriCorps East St. Louis held a 2017 MLK Day of Service at the Jackie Joyner Kersee Center in East St. Louis Monday. Adults and children worked together on several projects.
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com