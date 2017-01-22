Longtime Signal Hill fire chief retires

A woman and a child died and another driver was seriously injured after a crash flipped one vehicle and two victims were thrown from it. Illinois State Police Trooper Calvin Dye Jr. on Friday afternoon said a 32-year-old woman and 12-year-old girl died.
Heather Johnson’s freshman civics classroom was decked out in red, white and blue with flags placed on each group of desks as the students watched the inauguration of President Donald Trump. The students snacked on treats as they watched the happenings from Washington D.C. on the big screen.
Dick Ingram, the executive director of the Teachers' Retirement System, explains why he thinks the pension system faces a $71.4 billion unfunded liability. Ingram spoke to metro-east teachers and the general public during a town hall-style meeting Thursday, Jan. 19, at Collinsville High School.
Pharmacist Gary Ceretto, owner of Maryville Pharmacy, has managed to stay in business despite rising drug costs, government regulations and insurance bureaucracies. He's known for his personal customer service. His wife, Diane, runs a “breast boutique” — fitting women with prostheses after mastectomies.