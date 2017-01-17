We get a rare glimpse of the sun on Wednesday; otherwise ...

A full forecast for the metro-east is detailed below from the National Weather Service:
Tuesday...Cloudy, with a high near 47. West wind 6 to 9 mph.
Tuesday night...Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Northwest wind 3 to 5 mph.
Wednesday...Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.
Wednesday night...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Southeast wind 3 to 5 mph.
Thursday...A 40 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 52. East wind 3 to 5 mph.
Thursday night...Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Friday...Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56.
Friday night...Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Saturday...Partly sunny, with a high near 60.
Saturday night...A 50 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Sunday...Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Sunday night...A 40 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 42.
Monday...A 40 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 48.
