We get a rare glimpse of the sun on Wednesday; otherwise ...

January 17, 2017 6:43 AM

A full forecast for the metro-east is detailed below from the National Weather Service:

Tuesday...Cloudy, with a high near 47. West wind 6 to 9 mph.

Tuesday night...Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Northwest wind 3 to 5 mph.

Wednesday...Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.

Wednesday night...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Southeast wind 3 to 5 mph.

Thursday...A 40 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 52. East wind 3 to 5 mph.

Thursday night...Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Friday...Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56.

Friday night...Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Saturday...Partly sunny, with a high near 60.

Saturday night...A 50 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Sunday...Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Sunday night...A 40 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 42.

Monday...A 40 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 48.

