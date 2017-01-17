Police release ID of man whose body was found outside St. Louis hospital

The St. Louis County Police Department has released the identity of a man whose body was found lying on the pavement on Dunn Road in front of Christian Northeast Hospital on Sunday night.
Michael Boyd, 34, of the 2000 block of Shoreham Drive in St. Louis, was pronounced dead on scene shortly after 7:30 p.m.
Police said in a news release that officers from the North County Precinct responded to a call at 7:30 p.m. for a report of a person down in the 11100 block of Dunn Road. Police said there were no obvious signs of trauma to the body, but labeled the death as suspicious.
The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons was handling the investigation.
Anyone with information can contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
