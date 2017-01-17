Betty White survived 2016, and turned 95 on Tuesday

Betty White is commonly known as one of the coolest — if not the coolest — older lady around, and she turned 95 Tuesday.
Wanted to wish everyone a very Happy and Healthy 2017! Be safe.— Betty White (@BettyMWhite) January 1, 2017
The Oak Park, Illinois native is perhaps best known for her role on “The Golden Girls,” the show about four lovable ladies living together in Miami. The show’s seven seasons aired from 1985 to 1992.
But White started her career long before she starred in The Golden Girls. She started her career in radio in 1939 by announcing commercials and playing small parts. She continued to play roles in shows like “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” eventually solidifying her place as a female pioneer in television.
“I just appreciate the fact that people have been so kind to me all these years,” White told Yahoo News. “The fact that I’m still working — that’s the thing I’m most grateful for, that I still get asked for jobs.”
White is also an outspoken animals-rights and zoos advocate. She told Smithsonian Magazine in a 2012 interview “there isn’t an animal on the planet that I don’t find fascinating and want to learn more about.”
Recently, a GoFundMe campaign called “Help Protect Betty White from 2016” was started after cherished celebrities including David Bowie, Prince and Carrie Fisher died.
Now that White has survived 2016 and even reached her 95th birthday, “all monies will be donated to the Spartanburg little theater to help craft new stars of stage and screen to carry mantle of the legends that have left is this year,” according to the campaign.
