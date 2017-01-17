Herrin police commend officer involved in accident

Herrin police publicly recognized patrol officer Dylan Sollers on Tuesday for continuing to assist his fellow officers after his patrol car was hit by a driver who lost control.
According to the Herrin Police Department’s Facebook page, several people called 911 on Monday around 4:30 p.m. to report a vehicle weaving off and on the roadway in the Williamson County town located between Carbondale and Marion.
“The suspect vehicle, narrowly missing one responding squad car, struck Patrolman Sollers’ squad car in the driver’s side door, deploying the unit’s airbags,” the post stated.
After his patrol car was struck, Sollers reportedly exited the car from the passenger door and continued responding on foot, the post stated.
Police later determined the driver of the weaving vehicle was in medical distress. Sollers and the driver were both taken to a local hospital.
Illinois State Police are now investigating the accident.
“We are happy to say that Patrolman Sollers, after evaluation by E.R. Staff, was released,” Herrin police wrote on Facebook. “As of (Tuesday), Patrolman Sollers says that he feels good, but a little sore.”
The driver’s identity or condition was not released.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
Comments