President Obama commutes metro-east woman’s sentence

A metro-east woman was one of 209 people to have their federal sentences commuted Tuesday by President Barack Obama.
Kandis Karlotta Shipman, 41, of Godfrey, had her drug sentenced commuted to expire on Jan. 17, 2019, upon her enrollment in a residential drug treatment program. Shipman was sentenced to nearly 22 years in prison and five years of supervised release in the Eastern District of Missouri on June 30, 2008. She pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute in excess of 50 grams of actual methamphetamine in a case that originated in Franklin County, Mo.
Shipman is currently being held at a federal prison in Aliceville, Ala.
Obama also pardoned 64 other people Tuesday. According to the White House, Obama has commuted more sentences than any president in the country’s history. He has commuted 1,385 sentences, including 504 life sentences. He has issued 212 pardons.
“While the mercy the President has shown his 1,597 clemency recipients is remarkable, we must remember that clemency is an extraordinary remedy, granted only after the President has concluded that a particular individual has demonstrated a readiness to make use of his or her second chance,” Neil Eggelston, counsel to the President, said in a statement. “Only Congress can achieve the broader reforms needed to ensure over the long run that our criminal justice system operates more fairly and effectively in the service of public safety.”
Don O’Brien: 618-239-2626, @DOBrienBND
