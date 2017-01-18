Rain likely early Thursday morning; thunderstorm possible

A full forecast for the metro-east is detailed below from the National Weather Service:
Wednesday...Cloudy, with a high near 47. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.
Wednesday night...Showers likely, mainly after 4 a.m. Patchy fog after 5 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Light southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Thursday...Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Patchy fog before 1 p.m. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 50. East wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Thursday night...Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 43. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Friday...Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the morning.
Friday night...Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Saturday...A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62.
Saturday night...A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Sunday...A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 57.
Sunday night...A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Monday...A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47.
Monday night...Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.
Tuesday...Partly sunny, with a high near 52.
Comments