January 18, 2017 6:45 AM

Rain likely early Thursday morning; thunderstorm possible

A full forecast for the metro-east is detailed below from the National Weather Service:

Wednesday...Cloudy, with a high near 47. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.

Wednesday night...Showers likely, mainly after 4 a.m. Patchy fog after 5 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Light southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Thursday...Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Patchy fog before 1 p.m. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 50. East wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Thursday night...Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 43. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Friday...Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Friday night...Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Saturday...A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62.

Saturday night...A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Sunday...A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 57.

Sunday night...A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Monday...A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47.

Monday night...Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Tuesday...Partly sunny, with a high near 52.

