Teen girl shot dead in St. Louis, police say

A 15-year-old was shot to death in St. Louis, and police said they were looking for two men who might have been involved.
The girl was killed within the Walnut Park West neighborhood before 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 6000 block of Thekla Avenue.
Police told St. Louis media that they believed the girl was shot by two men or boys wearing masks. The teen appeared to have been shot with a rifle as she was parking a vehicle on Thekla Avenue. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Her name had not been released by Tuesday night, but police told reporters that the girl was a student at Northwest Academy of Law, a high school in the St. Louis Public School District.
Police said they didn’t think the shooting was random.
