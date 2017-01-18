Metro-East News

Does your attic hold treasure? ‘Antiques Roadshow’ coming to area

PBS’ “Antiques Roadshow” is set to make a stop in St. Louis as part of its summer 2017 tour.

The show is scheduled to come to St. Louis on July 8.

PBS describes the television show as “America’s favorite treasure hunt,” where specialists on the show offer free appraisals of antiques and collectibles. “Antiques Roadshow” airs at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. central times Mondays on PBS.

Anyone interested in attending must apply for tickets online. Applicants have the opportunity to receive two free tickets. The deadline to apply is April 10.

