Does your attic hold treasure? ‘Antiques Roadshow’ coming to area

PBS’ “Antiques Roadshow” is set to make a stop in St. Louis as part of its summer 2017 tour.
The show is scheduled to come to St. Louis on July 8.
Our 2017 tour may be coming to a city near you! Enter for a chance to win tickets: https://t.co/vVW9872Lzh. Rules: https://t.co/qKNMcGHM0v. pic.twitter.com/ifxwSX4m9f— Antiques Roadshow (@RoadshowPBS) January 17, 2017
PBS describes the television show as “America’s favorite treasure hunt,” where specialists on the show offer free appraisals of antiques and collectibles. “Antiques Roadshow” airs at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. central times Mondays on PBS.
Anyone interested in attending must apply for tickets online. Applicants have the opportunity to receive two free tickets. The deadline to apply is April 10.
