Power outage reported in O’Fallon

The St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency said a power outage was being reported in O’Fallon Wednesday morning.
The outage was affecting the area between Hartman Lane and Green Mount Road, according to the agency.
Ameren Illinois had been contacted by 10 a.m., the agency said.
According to an outage map, at least 2,700 customers in the county were without power by 10:20 a.m.
Several schools in O’Fallon were briefly without power including the O’Fallon Township High School Milburn Campus and Fulton Junior High School and Hinchcliffe Elementary School.
