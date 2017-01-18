Big Mac getting two sidekicks: Mac Jr. and Grand Mac

Think the Big Mac is too small? Think it’s too big?
McDonald’s is rolling out new versions of the classic sandwich for people of both opinions.
The fast-food chain has announced that it will begin selling a Mac Jr., which is smaller than the original, and a Grand Mac, which is larger than the original.
“The Big Mac is a legend and a great-tasting burger with hints of pickle relish, mustard, garlic and onions,” said McDonald’s Chef Mike Haracz. “We listened to our customers who told us they wanted different ways to enjoy the one-of-a-kind Big Mac taste. The classic combination of ingredients remains timeless and customers around the world continue to enjoy its signature taste.”
The Big Mac was first introduced in 1967 by Jim Delligatti, a McDonald’s franchisee from Pennsylvania, and the following year was available nationwide.
The Big Mac boasts two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, and onions on a sesame seed bun.
