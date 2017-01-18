Big Mac getting two sidekicks: Mac Jr. and Grand Mac

0:43 Multiple injuries reported in crash near Marissa Pause

0:34 Authorities on scene of armed robbery at Belleville Dollar General

2:48 Center for Humanities aims to help heal a divided world

0:40 House fire in East St. Louis ends in fatality

0:37 Fatal fire on Market Avenue in East St. Louis

3:05 Hidden Figures trailer

2:41 Kristen Poshard talks about personal tragedy and her new position with Madison County

0:38 Massive blaze at East St. Louis church

1:58 Barcom Security celebrates 45 years in metro-east